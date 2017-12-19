Warrant filed for suspect in officer-involved shooting

A bench warrant has been filed for the man who was shot after allegedly pointing a gun at officers Saturday night in Batesville.

The warrant was filed in the Independence County Circuit Court Monday afternoon.

Andrew Deshawn Hatley is being charged with two counts of felony aggravated assault and one count of felony possession of a firearm by certain person.

When he is arrested, Hatley will be held on a $100,000 bond.

According to Batesville Police Chief Alan Cockrill, Hatley is still in the hospital in critical condition.

He was the passenger in a vehicle pulled over by officers along Highway 167 Saturday night.

Hatley reportedly resisted officers, tried to run away, and then pointed a gun at two officers.

The two officers then shot him. They are both on administrative leave while Arkansas State Police investigates the shooting.

