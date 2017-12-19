Arrest made in stolen flag from fire department

An arrest has been made after someone swiped the American flag from a Region 8 fire department.

Captain Justin Rolland with the Craighead County Sheriff's Office told Region 8 News that 19-year-old Hunter Morris was arrested for stealing the American flag from the Southridge fire department back on December 1.

Morris is from Harrisburg and is currently lodged in the Poinsett County Detention Center according to VineLink.

Captain Rolland told Region 8 News the flag was recovered during Morris' arrest.

