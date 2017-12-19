Boy saves children from house fire in Gosnell

A 12-year-old boy is being called a hero for his actions during a house fire.

According to Investigator Andrew Wyles with the Gosnell Fire Department, 12-year-old Brock Moore rescued several people from the fire late Saturday night.

The family lost their home and everything inside.

Wyles said Moore woke up to the smell of smoke and made sure two small children got out of the house. He then grabbed another woman in the house who had a broken leg and rescued her.

Because of the fire, he had to be taken to the emergency room to be examined but was released a few hours later.

Wyles said Brock just wanted to make sure his family was safe.

