Veterans honor veterans

Four years ago, the Veterans Support Association began delivering blankets to veterans in assisted living and nursing homes in the Paragould area.

“We were a small group at that time,” Hurst said. “But we kept building up. Now, we go to Pocahontas, Walnut Ridge, Paragould, Rector, Kennett, Lake City, Harrisburg, Jonesboro, and Wynne.”

Tuesday, the group visited the Morningside Assisted Living Facility in Jonesboro.

They handed out blankets to veterans living there.

Veteran Madison Hurst served in the National Guard.

Hurst said it meant a lot to have the Veterans Support Association come and visit them.

“It’s wonderful,” Hurst said. “Seeing them here I know they made it through.”

Kenny Wright of the Veterans Support Association said many of the veterans that they visit have families.

“The horrible thing about it,” Wright said. “A lot of them don’t have families. We’re coming up on the holidays, and some of these guys don’t have anyone except the people that work in these facilities. Fortunately, many of those workers are so dedicated to the veterans. This is one of the great ones that we’re in today. It’s because of the staff these men and women can feel safe, loved and they have someone that is a friend they see on a daily basis.”

The Veterans Support Association is comprised of all military veterans.

“I was a Vietnam vet,” Wright said. “I just want to continue recognizing those veterans that are in our area.”

Veteran Claude Clement served in the Navy.

Clement said he appreciated their gesture.

“We appreciate it,” Clement said. “And we don’t want to ever forget the service. World War II was one of the most important eras of our history. And we should never forget it and the sacrifice that the people made.

Wright said they want to make sure the veterans in nursing homes and living assistance facilities aren’t left behind.

“We want to continue our work,” Hurst said. “Because we like honoring our veterans. That is our primary intention. Now, we don’t just help the everyday vets. Our mission is the veterans in nursing homes and assisted living facilities. That’s what we’re concerned about because these are the people that are sometimes forgotten.”

Wright said he would love to see everyone in Region 8 adopt a veteran.

“If everybody in the community,” Wright said. “Could just think about our veterans that are in these facilities now. If they could come over and spend a little time with them. Find someone you could send Christmas cards or birthday cards to. Just adopt one vet that’s in all these facilities.”

Wright said they will distribute over 240 blankets this year.

If you are interested in making a donation or learning more about the group, you can contact Kenny Wright at (870) 208-3970.

