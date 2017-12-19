Child waits tables to collect money for needy children

A 7-year-old Paragould girl is waiting tables to raise money to buy Christmas gifts for needy children.

Trinity Hyde isn’t spending her Christmas break sitting on Santa’s lap asking for her favorite toy; instead, she went to work at her parents’ restaurant Hyde Park Café in Paragould.

“I seat our guests, wipe the tables off and get their drinks,” she said.

She does not collect her tips for keeps, instead, she drops the money in a little container for a bigger cause.

“No one adopted some of these kids for Christmas, so I thought I could do it,” Trinity said.

She started "Trinity's Adopt a Child Christmas Mission" after realizing at school many children are left without during the holiday.

Her goal was to help just one child; however, her hard work didn’t stop her there.

“One child turned to four kids and then that turned to 13 kids,” her father Randy Hyde said.

She’s made more than $200 waiting tables and collected more than $100 in donations for her mission and so far, she’s bought toys for 13 needy children.

“Hmm, let’s see,” she said. “I’ve got a diary, teddy bears, coloring books, two toy kitchens, babies, and barbies,” Trinity said.

Her mother, Sonya Hyde, and her father Randy said they're so proud of what she has done.

“This was her idea,” Sonya said. “It warms my heart and makes me extremely proud to know who she’s becoming.”

“She told me she wanted to make sure other kids who didn’t have what they had to be able to receive the Christmas spirit and those were her words, we are very proud of her, she’s a special little girl,” Randy said.

Trinity said there is still time to donate to her Christmas mission because there are two more children she hopes to buy for.

If you are interested in donating, you can drop off toy donations or monetary donations at Hyde Park Café in Paragould, 113 W. Main Street.

They are accepting gifts up until Christmas Eve; however, the restaurant will be closed Saturday and Sunday.

If you want to make a donation over the weekend, you can message the Hyde family on their Facebook page by clicking here.

