NEA Humane Society wants answers after dogs, deer found dumped in ditch

The Northeast Arkansas Humane Society demanded answers Tuesday after learning multiple animals were found dead and dumped into a ditch outside of Bono.

The animals were found in a ditch at a bridge on County Road 328.

Margaret Shephard, NEA Humane Society Director, said she discovered three dogs, and possible remains of a fourth.

She also located two deer shot and dumped, and said the deer were likely poached.

"They are dumping people's pets here. I mean, this is just horrible," Shephard said. "We need to find out who is doing this. If anyone sees anything, they really need to report it."

Capt. Justin Rolland with the Craighead County Sheriff's Office said like any other case, public information is crucial and he urges anyone with any knowledge to come forward.

If you have any information regarding this case, contact the Craighead County Sheriff's Office.

