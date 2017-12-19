Fire crews on scene of mobile home fire

The Southridge and Valley View fire departments are responding to a mobile home fire on County Road 456 in Craighead County.

According to the Jonesboro police desk sergeant, everyone made it out of the home safely.

Fire crews are still on scene at this time.

