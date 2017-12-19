Veteran loses home after fire

A 33-year veteran of the national guard lost his home recently to a fire.

The same home where his daughter and one-year-old granddaughter also live.

Sgt. Cassie Brandon with the Jonesboro Police Department said officers are coming together to help and hopes the community can as well.

The soldier is asking specifically for diapers for the baby.

JPD keeps a stock of diapers at their department, but the child’s size was unavailable.

“With the holiday season coming up, I would say probably by Friday would be the best day if someone wants to bring something up here for us to give them. I imagine they need these things ASAP,” Brandon said.

Officers are collecting these items until Friday at their offices on Caraway Road.

They need size 5 diapers, size 18 to 24-month clothing, and size 6 infant shoes.

