NEA Tournament Day 2 Scores (Dec. 19)

NEA Tournament scores from the A-State campus.

Day 2 action

Girls Scores:

Westside 34
Rivercrest 56
Bailee Crowe (15) for Westside
Sydney Lane (15) Zoe Warhurst (14) for Rivercrest

Walnut Ridge 41
Trumann 53
Megan Jared (16) Jessica Stevens (13) for Walnut Ridge
Tay Smith (16) Mycha Wilson (10) for Trumann

EPC 41
BIC 24
(Due to health issues, BIC has forfeited the game with EPC)
Madison Wiggins (17) Markiya Ward (11) for EPC
Heather Sipes (13) for BIC

Armorel 28
ICC 48

Ayerielle Appleton (17) for Armorel
Abby Brashear (17)  Harley Thomason (12) for ICC

Boys Scores:

Riverside 47
Tuckerman 70

Ethan Cash (13) Demo Bowers (14) for Riverside
Zane Smith (19) Chaylun Dennis (11) Bo Roberson (19) Ben Keton (10) for Tuckerman

Viola 39
Bay 64

Gage Harris (9) Keagen Dunn (9) for Viola
Josh Willard (13) Slade Grove (12) Aaron Jolly (18) for Bay

Walnut Ridge 48
Osceola 65

Andrew Coker (26) for Walnut Ridge
Makai Caruthers (14) Dante Adams (14) For Osceola

CRA 63
BIC 59
Final 2 OT

Dalton Smith (27) Noah Elms (13) Sam Malone (11) for CRA
Andrew McFarlin (19) Chayse Carmichael (11) for BIC

Cross Co. 59
Marmaduke 61

Jackson Henderson (23) for Cross Co.
Jonathan Webb (20) Derek Agee (29) for Marmaduke
 

