NEA Tournament Day 2 Scores (Dec. 19)

NEA Tournament scores from the A-State campus.
Day 2 action
Girls Scores:
Westside 34
Rivercrest 56
Bailee Crowe (15) for Westside
Sydney Lane (15) Zoe Warhurst (14) for Rivercrest
Walnut Ridge 41
Trumann 53
Megan Jared (16) Jessica Stevens (13) for Walnut Ridge
Tay Smith (16) Mycha Wilson (10) for Trumann
EPC 41
BIC 24
(Due to health issues, BIC has forfeited the game with EPC)
Madison Wiggins (17) Markiya Ward (11) for EPC
Heather Sipes (13) for BIC
Armorel 28
ICC 48
Ayerielle Appleton (17) for Armorel
Abby Brashear (17) Harley Thomason (12) for ICC
Boys Scores:
Riverside 47
Tuckerman 70
Ethan Cash (13) Demo Bowers (14) for Riverside
Zane Smith (19) Chaylun Dennis (11) Bo Roberson (19) Ben Keton (10) for Tuckerman
Viola 39
Bay 64
Gage Harris (9) Keagen Dunn (9) for Viola
Josh Willard (13) Slade Grove (12) Aaron Jolly (18) for Bay
Walnut Ridge 48
Osceola 65
Andrew Coker (26) for Walnut Ridge
Makai Caruthers (14) Dante Adams (14) For Osceola
CRA 63
BIC 59
Final 2 OT
Dalton Smith (27) Noah Elms (13) Sam Malone (11) for CRA
Andrew McFarlin (19) Chayse Carmichael (11) for BIC
Cross Co. 59
Marmaduke 61
Jackson Henderson (23) for Cross Co.
Jonathan Webb (20) Derek Agee (29) for Marmaduke
