NEA Tournament Day 2 Scores (Dec. 19)

NEA Tournament scores from the A-State campus.

Day 2 action

Girls Scores:

Westside 34

Rivercrest 56

Bailee Crowe (15) for Westside

Sydney Lane (15) Zoe Warhurst (14) for Rivercrest

Walnut Ridge 41

Trumann 53

Megan Jared (16) Jessica Stevens (13) for Walnut Ridge

Tay Smith (16) Mycha Wilson (10) for Trumann

EPC 41

BIC 24

(Due to health issues, BIC has forfeited the game with EPC)

Madison Wiggins (17) Markiya Ward (11) for EPC

Heather Sipes (13) for BIC

Armorel 28

ICC 48



Ayerielle Appleton (17) for Armorel

Abby Brashear (17) Harley Thomason (12) for ICC

Boys Scores:

Riverside 47

Tuckerman 70



Ethan Cash (13) Demo Bowers (14) for Riverside

Zane Smith (19) Chaylun Dennis (11) Bo Roberson (19) Ben Keton (10) for Tuckerman

Viola 39

Bay 64



Gage Harris (9) Keagen Dunn (9) for Viola

Josh Willard (13) Slade Grove (12) Aaron Jolly (18) for Bay

Walnut Ridge 48

Osceola 65



Andrew Coker (26) for Walnut Ridge

Makai Caruthers (14) Dante Adams (14) For Osceola

CRA 63

BIC 59

Final 2 OT



Dalton Smith (27) Noah Elms (13) Sam Malone (11) for CRA

Andrew McFarlin (19) Chayse Carmichael (11) for BIC

Cross Co. 59

Marmaduke 61

Jackson Henderson (23) for Cross Co.

Jonathan Webb (20) Derek Agee (29) for Marmaduke

