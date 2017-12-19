Church adding building to help in community outreach

A church in Sharp County is in the process of adding a new building that will help further their outreach to the community and youth.

Barbara Milton, the outreach leader at the Highland First Assembly of God, said the family life center is something they have wanted to add to the church for a long time.

It will help with their impact group, an after-school program for at-risk middle school students who are in need of stability.

“We definitely need a larger facility,” Milton said. “These kids need a place where they can be themselves, where they can have large open spaces. Because some of these kids may come from unstructured places so they need a large building where they can burn their energy and be creative.”

Milton said the program teaches students life skills, help them figure out future plans after school, and show them there are people in the community who care.

It is privately funded by donations and ran completely by volunteers.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.