Jonesboro City Council gives green light for 2018 budget

The Jonesboro city council voted Tuesday to give the go-ahead for the 2018 budget, that includes dipping into the city's reserve funds.

The budget will include a 2% increase in employee salaries and benefits, as well as millions in capital improvements.

A 1% increase will also be given to the Operation and Maintenance budget.

Mayor Harold Perrin stressed the city would likely need to turn to alternative revenue sources for the future, should the city continue to use reserve funds.

