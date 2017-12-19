Academy Sports donates bicycles to Brookland students - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Academy Sports donates bicycles to Brookland students

(Source: Brookland Elementary School via Facebook) (Source: Brookland Elementary School via Facebook)
BROOKLAND, AR (KAIT) -

Academy Sports & Outdoors delivered an early Christmas gift to one elementary school Tuesday.

30 bicycles were donated to Brookland Elementary School.

Each teacher drew names from their classes that showed excellent behavior during the semester.

The teachers said the students were beyond excited and thankful for the early Christmas surprise.

