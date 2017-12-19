A-State rugby player killed in car crash in Texas

The Arkansas State University community is mourning the death of a rugby player who died in a car crash.

According to a news release from the university, Garrett Soileau died on Dec. 15 in the crash near his hometown on The Woodlands, TX.

A visitation and memorial are planned for Dec. 20 at Stonebridge Church of The Woodlands.

Executive Director of Student Health and Wellness Matt Huckaby and head Rugby coach Blake White issued the following statement:

"Arkansas State University sends the most sincere condolences to Garrett's family. Garrett's strong and calm demeanor seemed to always put people at ease and he was among the most affable students on campus. To say he will be dearly missed would be an understatement. May he rest in peace and the Arkansas State family will always hold a very special place in our hearts for this young man."

Soileau joined the A-State rugby program in 2014 during his freshmen year and caught the attention of the coaching staff immediately.

While at A-State, Soileau made the Deans’ list.

In lieu of flowers, people are asked to direct memorial gifts to http://mealtrain.com/826rr5. Monetary donations will be redirected in Soileau’s honor to The Woodlands Youth Rugby Club and the Arkansas State Rugby Club.

