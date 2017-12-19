High School Basketball Scores (Dec. 19, 2017) - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

High School Basketball Scores (Dec. 19, 2017)

Boy's Scores:
Jonesboro 87, Forrest City 57
Valley View 56, Wynne 26
Manila 73, Corning 55
Rector 68, Cooter, MO 37

Girl's Scores:
Jonesboro 65, Forrest City 37
GCT 48, Paragould 38
Rector 41, Holcomb, MO 21
 

