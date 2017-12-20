No. 18 Missouri Baptist tops Lyon 68-49

ST. LOUIS – The Lyon College men’s basketball team battled close with No. 18 Missouri Baptist, but the Spartans used a late first-half surge to pull away and defeated the Scots, 68-49, on Tuesday night.

The Scots dropped to 4-7 overall and an even 2-2 in the American Midwest Conference following the loss. Missouri Baptist improved to 13-1 overall and 5-1 in the conference.

GAME FLOW

The two teams battled close in the opening minutes of Tuesday night’s game as the score was knotted at 8-8 after a three-pointer from Eric Moses. The Scots then went on a quick 8-3 run with six points coming from Faris Verlasevic during the stretch.

The Scots hit a cold spell from the field for six minutes during the first half without a field goal and the Spartans took advantage. A three-pointer by Johnny Benson gave MBU a 23-16 advantage with 6:03 left to play, before Tyler Robinson sank a jumper to pull the Scots within five at 23-18.

The Spartans ended the first half on an 11-3 run to take a 34-21 advantage into the break.

The Scots opened up the second half hot from the field as a jumper from Spencer Brown brought Lyon College within four points at 39-35 with 15:35 left to play. The Scots pulled within four points two more times in the half after two baskets from Verlasevic, but that would be as close as the Scots would get the rest of the way.

KEY STATISTICS

- Robinson and Verlasevic scored 12 points each to lead the Scots in scoring.

- Moses just missed his second consecutive double-double as he finished the game with 10 points and nine rebounds.

- Benson finished with a game-high 16 points to lead the Spartans.

WHAT'S AHEAD FOR THE SCOTS

The Scots will travel to Paragould, Ark., for a non-conference game at Crowley’s Ridge College on Friday at 2 p.m.