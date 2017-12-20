MO woman killed after hitting bridge

A Missouri woman was killed in a crash early Wednesday morning.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 44-year-old Jennifer R. Schatte of Bernie was driving a 2009 Ford Ranger west on Route D just east of Malden.

Around 12:15 a.m. the truck ran off the road and struck a bridge.

Schatte was pronounced dead at the scene.

She was not wearing a seat belt, according to MSHP.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.