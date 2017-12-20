MO woman killed after hitting bridge - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

NEW MADRID COUNTY, MO (KAIT) -

A Missouri woman was killed in a crash early Wednesday morning.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 44-year-old Jennifer R. Schatte of Bernie was driving a 2009 Ford Ranger west on Route D just east of Malden.

Around 12:15 a.m. the truck ran off the road and struck a bridge.

Schatte was pronounced dead at the scene.

She was not wearing a seat belt, according to MSHP.

