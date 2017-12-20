I-40 lane open following semi fire - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

I-40 lane open following semi fire

(Source: ARDOT) (Source: ARDOT)
FORREST CITY, AR (KAIT) -

Traffic is moving once again after an 18-wheeler fire Wednesday morning in Forrest City.

According to ARDOT, the outside, westbound lane of I-40 at mile marker 241 had been closed.

It took nearly three hours for the lane to open back up for traffic.

Arkansas State Police is investigating the incident.

