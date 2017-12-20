Harrisburg business plans expansion, adding 50 new jobs

A company in Harrisburg plans to expand next year and double their workforce in the process.

Rusken Packaging will undergo a $20 million expansion and hire about 50 new employees by spring 2018, according to Talk Business & Politics.

The Alabama-based company plans to expand its corrugated fiber box lines.

TB&P stated the Harrisburg City Council approved a resolution Monday night allowing the company to participate in the state’s tax back program.

