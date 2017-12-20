Arkansas Supreme Court seeks to dismiss judge's lawsuit

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas Supreme Court justices want a federal court to dismiss a lawsuit by a judge who was barred from considering any execution-related cases after blocking the use of a lethal injection drug and participating in an anti-death penalty demonstration.

The court's seven justices filed motions in federal court this week in response to the lawsuit by Pulaski County Circuit Judge Wendell Griffen challenging his disqualification.

Justices in April barred Griffen from hearing execution cases after he was photographed laying down on a cot outside the governor's mansion the same day he blocked Arkansas from using a lethal injection drug over claims that the state misled a medical supply company. Griffen has said he was portraying Jesus and participating in a prayer vigil.

