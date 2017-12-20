Arkansas House chamber to get $1.25M update

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas lawmakers are planning a $1.25 million renovation of the state's House chamber.



The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that the House Management Committee authorized a Little Rock architect on Tuesday to seek bids on the chamber renovation project. The work would begin after the 2018 fiscal session.



Project leaders plan to replace the decades-old desks, chairs and carpet in the chamber. They also expect to upgrade electrical and voting equipment in time for the 2019 regular session.



House Chief of Staff Roy Ragland says the project will be financed out of the House's maintenance and operations budget. He says the House plans to put the project up for bid to contractors next month and to open bids and award a contract in February.



