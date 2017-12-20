2 arrested after drug bust in Poplar Bluff

Astasia Phelps is being held at the Butler County Justice Center (Source: Poplar Bluff Police Dept.)

A drug bust in Poplar Bluff landed two people jail after investigators found meth, marijuana, ecstasy, and LSD.

According to a news release from the Poplar Bluff Police Department, the bust was the result of a two-months-long narcotics investigation. Lee Hamilton, 36, and Astasia Phelps, 29, both from Poplar Bluff were arrested.

Officials with the Southeast Missouri Drug Task Force, Poplar Bluff Police Department, and the Butler County Sheriff's Office searched a home on the 1800-block of South 11th Street in Poplar Bluff.

Investigators, according to the release, discovered three-quarters of a pound of suspected "ICE" meth, one pound of high-grade marijuana, small quantities of ecstasy and LSD, and a handgun.

Four children were in the home during the bust. They were placed in the custody of the Division of Family Services.

Hamilton is being held at the Butler County Justice Center on a $500,000 cash-only bond on suspicion of second-degree drug trafficking, delivery of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm and endangering the welfare of a child.

Possible charges were not listed for Phelps.

