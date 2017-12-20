North Little Rock Electric worker dies in accident

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - North Little Rock's electric utility says a worker died Wednesday morning while responding to a call of a wire in the roadway.

North Little Rock Electric says 53-year-old Doug Thurmond's injuries were consistent with an electric shock. The utility says Thurmond was a journeyman lineman who'd worked 17 years for the department.

The utility says an internal investigation into the accident is underway, but that the wire was in the road after a vehicle accident.

North Little Rock Electric General Manager James Bray says Thurmond was an exceptionally skilled lineman and that the utility is "devastated" for his family's loss.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.