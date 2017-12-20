Armed burglary suspect arrested following pursuit

A Little Rock man was arrested in Stone County after authorities say he threatened and attacked a homeowner.

Sheriff Lance Bonds stated in a news release that Justin Kellums was arrested following a reported incident on Dec. 13.

Deputies were called to a residence on Highway 14 in regards to a disturbance with weapons.

Investigator Sean Hickman discovered Kellums, who was not at the residence, entered the home with an "object in his hand and threatened to kill the victim." He then reportedly attacked the homeowner.

The two fought and eventually ended up outside where the sheriff said Kellums pulled a knife. The resident also had a knife to defend himself.

The resident told investigators he believed he injured Kellums with the knife. The suspect then left the scene in his vehicle.

Kellums was found by deputies driving in the area of Highway 14.

Bonds stated Kellums fled deputies heading toward Fifty-Six where he ran an investigator off the road and narrowly missed other deputies while trying to evade arrest.

However, after several minutes a "rolling roadblock" was conducted on the suspect's vehicle and Kellums was forced to stop.

He was taken into custody without further incident and taken to a hospital for an injury consistent with a knife wound.

Kellums is in the Stone County Detention Center on a bond of $100,000 for the following charges:

Battery Second Degree - Class D Felony

Aggravated Residential Burglary - Class Y Felony

Aggravated Assault - Class D Felony

Terroristic Threatening - Class D Felony

Fleeing - Class D Felony

Habitual Offender (Enhancement) Class E / Enhancement

