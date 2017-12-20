Mayor looks at possible sales tax increases to pay for upgrades

One city's mayor offered up a "quiz" in a post discussing a possible sales tax increase vote for the future.

Walnut Ridge Mayor Charles Snapp posted questions on the city's Facebook page Wednesday.

One asks, "Do you want $10 a month more added to your water & sewer bill?"

It is followed up with asking if residents would instead vote for a half-percent city sales tax to pay for sewer upgrade costs.

The mayor lists more information about the proposed increase.

If approved by the city council, Snapp stated it would be voted on by May 22, 2018.

Below is the entire post:

