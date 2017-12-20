JPD: woman fraudulently transferred $53K into her bank account - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

JPD: woman fraudulently transferred $53K into her bank account

Rhonda D. Clifton (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Department)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Jonesboro police say a woman committed financial identity fraud when she transferred tens of thousands of dollars into her bank account in less than three weeks.

A probable cause affidavit states Rhonda D. Clifton, 43, of Jonesboro, had a checking account with Regions Bank and used their automated customer service number.

"Rhonda D. Clifton on or about 10-19-17 discovered her social security number matched a tax identification number of a business who also had an account with Regions Bank," court documents state.

Police allege that from Oct. 19 to Nov. 6, Clifton made six money transfers by phone from the victim's account to hers.

In total, police say Clifton transferred $53,000 into her account.

"Rhonda D. Clifton does not have any ownership or authority to make withdrawals from the victim's account," the affidavit states.

Clifton appeared before Craighead County District Judge David Boling on Wednesday. Judge Boling found probable cause to charge Clifton with two felonies, theft of $25,000 or more; and financial identity fraud.

Clifton is set to appear in court again on Jan. 29. Her bond was set at $2,500 cash or surety.

