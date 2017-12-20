Seniors get holiday surprise

Seniors in St. Bernards Club Pace were filled with the Christmas spirit on Wednesday.

Officers from Jonesboro Animal Control decided to pop in with a special surprise.

They were hand delivering stuffed dogs and cats at Club Pace, which is located inside the St. Bernards Total Life Healthcare Building on Matthews Avenue.

Officer Jeff Moore with Jonesboro Animal Control said it was a generous donation from Pet Smart that made the event possible.

“This came from Pet Smart,” Stone said. “They helped us on this. They donated stuffed dogs and stuffed cats. We decided to use them as a form of outreach.”

Officer Stone said this was one way they could give back to the community in a positive way.

“It’s the holidays,” Moore said. “This is a form of outreach we’re doing to touch base with the community and do what little bit of good we can do. Just kind of spread a little bit of cheer for the holidays.”

Jonesboro resident Hazel Stone said she was thrilled when she saw them walk in.

“Oh, I think it’s wonderful,” Stone said. “Listen here, in my days when I could be up and around, I could just do things all the time. And somehow, I didn’t get tired until I got back home. And I loved it. And if I could do it, I’d do it again.”

Moore said it means a lot to him and fellow officers to do things like this.

“Stuff like this is special,” Moore said. “These are the things that make our day worthwhile. These are the things we look forward to.”

Jonesboro Animal Control officers weren’t the only surprise that popped in.

Staff members from Body Indulgence Spa and Boutique in Jonesboro also came by to spread some holiday cheer.

Owner of Body Indulgence, Jaime King, said they wanted to give back to those who might not be thought of this season.

“We decided as a staff to do Santa for Seniors,” King said. “We wanted to give back to the community. We came out today and gave them some hand lotion and a candy cane and we’re doing hand massages.”

King said the seniors seemed to enjoy the special attention.

“They are loving it,” King said. “We’ve put a couple of them to sleep with their hand and shoulder massages. Some of them said they had never had a massage before in their entire life. And so, it was really kind of fun to give back to them and get to see them get pampered and relaxed.”

King said it means a lot to her and her staff to help area seniors.

“We love to do this,” King said. “Sometimes we even go to the Hospice House and just try to help people feel relaxed and good in their time of need. And a lot of times the seniors don’t get anything given to them. They get forgotten a lot during the holidays. So, it’s something we just kind of felt a need to do here in the community.”

Stone said every single act of kindness can move mountains.

“Give them a smile,” Stone said. “And let them know they're human beings and they’re not worthless.”

“Every little thing makes our community better,” Moore said. “If you do the smallest thing even though you don’t think it’s that much, every little thing makes a difference.”

King said it is important to stop, slow down and take time to help someone else.

“A lot of times in the world today,” King said. “There’s such a hustle and bustle with everything. And sometimes you don’t know what people are going through and what they’re dealing with. And it’s just so important to give back to people. And always leave a legacy. That’s what I always tell everybody. Everyone has their issues in life, but to be able to give to somebody makes you feel really, really good.”

