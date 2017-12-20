NEA Tournament Day 3 Scores

Girl's Scores:

EPC 15

Bay 64

Final

Bre Ward (4) for EPC

Mallory Hartley (30) Kaylee Crain (12) Abby Frisby (11) for Bay

Trumann 31

Batesville 55

Final

Mycha Wilson (10) for Trumann

Isabella Higginbottom (10) Haley Cheatham (10) for Batesville

Tuckerman 69

Mammoth Spring 67

Final OT

Natalie Shelton (11) Reagan Camp (11) Kaitlyn Peavy (16) Jordyn Lane (16) for Tuckerman

Brianna Hocum (22) Lauren Mitchell (22) Whitlee Layne (16) for Mammoth Spring

*Taylor Hulett hit a 3 at the buzzer in OT to win it!

Valley View 50

Harrisburg 48

Final

Riley Fischbacher (11) Macy Moody (16) Reagan Dodd (16) for VV

Abby Edwards (23) Cassie Armstrong (11) for Harrisburg

*Reagan Dodd hit 2 FT with no time on the clock to win it

