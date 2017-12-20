NEA Tournament Day 3 Scores

Girl's Scores:
EPC 15
Bay 64
Final
Bre Ward (4) for EPC
Mallory Hartley (30) Kaylee Crain (12) Abby Frisby (11) for Bay
Trumann 31
Batesville 55
Final
Mycha Wilson (10) for Trumann
Isabella Higginbottom (10) Haley Cheatham (10) for Batesville
Tuckerman 69
Mammoth Spring 67
Final OT
Natalie Shelton (11) Reagan Camp (11) Kaitlyn Peavy (16) Jordyn Lane (16) for Tuckerman
Brianna Hocum (22) Lauren Mitchell (22) Whitlee Layne (16) for Mammoth Spring
*Taylor Hulett hit a 3 at the buzzer in OT to win it!
Valley View 50
Harrisburg 48
Final
Riley Fischbacher (11) Macy Moody (16) Reagan Dodd (16) for VV
Abby Edwards (23) Cassie Armstrong (11) for Harrisburg
*Reagan Dodd hit 2 FT with no time on the clock to win it
