Deputies receive first aid kits - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Deputies receive first aid kits

The Cleburne County Sheriff's Office recently received first aid kits for all deputies to use in case of an emergency. (Source: Cleburne County Sheriff's Office Facebook Page) The Cleburne County Sheriff's Office recently received first aid kits for all deputies to use in case of an emergency. (Source: Cleburne County Sheriff's Office Facebook Page)
CLEBURNE COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

The deputies in one area county will have the tools they need to help people in case of an emergency, especially a medical emergency. 

According to Cleburne County Sheriff Chris Brown, each of the deputies in his county received an individual first aid kit this week. The kits include a CAT tourniquet, Quick-Clot Combat Gauze, an emergency pressure bandage, a chest seal and a heavy wool blanket. 

Brown said in a Facebook post that the kits were received after deputies went through a trauma care training class in September. Also, deputies received a box of medical items to help in case of an emergency. 

"An IFAK is an invaluable tool in an emergency when seconds count, and we are excited to be able to equip our deputies with tools to help them succeed, and to help keep our community safer," Brown said. 

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Reward offered in theft case

    Reward offered in theft case

    Wednesday, December 20 2017 8:58 PM EST2017-12-21 01:58:14 GMT
    Wednesday, December 20 2017 10:53 PM EST2017-12-21 03:53:29 GMT
    Blytheville Crime Stoppers (Source: Blytheville Crime Stoppers)Blytheville Crime Stoppers (Source: Blytheville Crime Stoppers)

    Authorities are offering a reward for information in connection with the theft of a package Tuesday afternoon from a business in Blytheville. 

    Authorities are offering a reward for information in connection with the theft of a package Tuesday afternoon from a business in Blytheville. 

  • Authorities detail information on officer's arrest

    Authorities detail information on officer's arrest

    Wednesday, December 20 2017 8:07 PM EST2017-12-21 01:07:14 GMT
    Wednesday, December 20 2017 9:13 PM EST2017-12-21 02:13:01 GMT
    Charles David Chastain (Source: Pulaski County Sheriff's Department Website)Charles David Chastain (Source: Pulaski County Sheriff's Department Website)

    An Arkansas County deputy arrested earlier this week by federal authorities was involved in a case involving stolen firearms and extortion, United States Attorney Cody Hiland said Wednesday. 

    An Arkansas County deputy arrested earlier this week by federal authorities was involved in a case involving stolen firearms and extortion, United States Attorney Cody Hiland said Wednesday. 

  • Woman warns of gift card problems

    Woman warns of gift card problems

    Wednesday, December 20 2017 8:34 PM EST2017-12-21 01:34:58 GMT
    Wednesday, December 20 2017 8:55 PM EST2017-12-21 01:55:51 GMT
    (Source: Pablo)(Source: Pablo)

    Gift cards can be a convenient and nice gift for people to get at Christmas. 

    Gift cards can be a convenient and nice gift for people to get at Christmas. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly