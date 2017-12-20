Deputies receive first aid kits

The Cleburne County Sheriff's Office recently received first aid kits for all deputies to use in case of an emergency. (Source: Cleburne County Sheriff's Office Facebook Page)

The deputies in one area county will have the tools they need to help people in case of an emergency, especially a medical emergency.

According to Cleburne County Sheriff Chris Brown, each of the deputies in his county received an individual first aid kit this week. The kits include a CAT tourniquet, Quick-Clot Combat Gauze, an emergency pressure bandage, a chest seal and a heavy wool blanket.

Brown said in a Facebook post that the kits were received after deputies went through a trauma care training class in September. Also, deputies received a box of medical items to help in case of an emergency.

"An IFAK is an invaluable tool in an emergency when seconds count, and we are excited to be able to equip our deputies with tools to help them succeed, and to help keep our community safer," Brown said.

