A-State Football Announces 22 Players as Part of its 2018 Signing Class

JONESBORO, Ark. (12/20/17) – Arkansas State head football coach Blake Anderson announced Wednesday that the Red Wolves have signed 22 players from 12 different states as part of their 2018 recruiting class.

“It’s been a mad dash with lot of activity over the last month to get to this point, from preparing for a bowl game to contact period and then to early signing day,” said Anderson. “We’ve always had early signing day, but never to this level where we’ve added nearly 95 percent of our class. It’s new and uncharted territory, but I’m proud of the class that we’ve put together. It’s been competitive along the way to get them here, and it came together in different stages.”

A-State’s latest recruiting class, the fifth under Anderson, is made up of 14 defensive, seven offensive and one special teams players. The Red Wolves put a large focus on its defensive line and secondary, signing 12 combined cornerbacks, nickelbacks, safeties and linemen for the most among any of the position groups.

The class also includes a pair of linebackers, while the offensive signees feature two running backs, a couple of tight ends, a pair of wide receivers and one offensive lineman.

“All in all, this is already a good, solid class, and we’re not completely done yet,” Anderson said. “There is still some work to do over the holidays, we’re still battling on a few guys and could potentially add some guys in February. This is the bulk of the class, though, and it does give us a chance to stabilize some areas that are a concern. It also gives us immediate help at some positions that could elevate the talent or create depth – obviously potential starters to help us get where we want to next year.”

The Red Wolves’ 2018 signing class thus far includes eight players who were already enrolled at Arkansas State University and either participated on the 2017 team or redshirted the season. A-State added 14 players on the first day of the early signing period today, including 11 high school players and three junior college transfers.

College of San Mateo (Calif.) transfer defensive linemen Tukua Ahoia and Thomas Toki, as well as Northeast Mississippi Community College transfer tight end Ross Painter and tight end Reed Tyler out of Brandon High School, will count as midyear signees and be available to participate in the Red Wolves’ spring camp.

The entire class thus far, including the eight players who were already on the team in 2017, is made up of 14 high school signees, five junior-college transfers and three NCAA FBS transfers. While several honors still haven’t been announced for the 2017 season, 16 signees have already been named all-state, all-conference or rated as at least a 3-star prospect by one of the major recruiting web sites, including Toki, who was a four-star recruit when he came out of high school.

The Red Wolves signed three players each from the states of California, Texas and Georgia, as well as two each from Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi. A-State also inked one player from Alabama, Florida, Kansas, Illinois, Missouri and Oklahoma.

A-State has won five Sun Belt Conference championships over the last seven years and has produced 59 victories for the most in the program’s 103-year history over a seven-season span. The Red Wolves also made their school-record seventh consecutive bowl-game appearance in 2017.

2018 ARKANSAS STATE FOOTBALL SIGNING CLASS

1. Tukua Ahoia: 6-0, 310, So., DL, Mountain View, Calif. (College of San Mateo)*

2. Triston Anderson: 6-0, 167, Fr., CB, Rockwall, Texas (Rockwall)

3. Derrick Bean: 6-2, 195, Fr., LB, Pinson, Ala. (Clay-Chalkville)

4. Antonio Fletcher: 6-0, 183, Fr., S, Lithonia, Ga. (Martin Luther King)

5. Cody Grace: 6-2, 223, Jr.-R, P, Perth, Western Australia (Warwick Senior)***

6. Dahu Green: 6-5, 193, Jr.-R, WR, Oklahoma City, Okla. (Oklahoma)**

7. Detravion Green: 6-0, 175, Fr., S, Ashdown, Ark. (Ashdown)

8. Jaden Harris: 6-2, 190, Fr., DB, Monroe, La. (Ouachita Parish)

9. Christian Howard: 6-2, 281, Sr.-R, DL, Indianapolis, Ind. (Independence (Kan.) CC)***

10. Christian Hoz: 6-5, 308, Fr., OL, Covington, La. (Archbishop Hannan)

11. Jevon Jones: 6-0, 160, Fr., CB, Allen, Texas (Allen)

12. Donovan Marshall: 5-11, 179, Fr., RB, St. Louis, Mo. (Lutheran North)

13. Demari Medley: 5-10, 175, So., S, Gainesville, Fla. (Gainesville)***

14. Hunter Moreton: 6-1, 293, So., DL, Fort Smith, Ark. (Southside)***

15. Marcel Murray: 5-10, 200, Fr., RB, Hiram, Ga. (Hiram)

16. Bubba Ogbebor: 6-0, 189, So.-R, WR, Frisco, Texas (Boise State)**

17. Ross Painter: 6-4, 225, Jr., TE, Hernando, Miss. (Northeast Mississippi Community College)*

18. Kevin Powers: 6-0, 213, Jr.-R, LB, Sacramento, Calif. (College of San Mateo (Calif.))***

19. Ryan Taylor: 6-2, 311, Fr., DL, Loganville, Ga. (Grayson)

20. Kevin Thurmon: 6-3, 288, Jr.-R, DL, Chicago, Ill. (Ball State)**

21. Thomas Toki: 6-1, 290, So., DL, Mountain View, Calif. (College of San Mateo (Calif.))*

22. Reed Tyler: 6-3, 236, Fr., TE, Brandon, Miss. (Brandon)*

*midyear signee available for spring camp

**already enrolled and sat out 2017 season due to NCAA transferring rules

***enrolled fall 2017 and participate in the 2017 season, but counted toward the 2018 signing class

BY STATE

California (3): Tukua Ahoia (DL), Kevin Powers (LB), Thomas Toki (DL)

Georgia (3): Antonio Fletcher (S), Marcel Murray (RB), Ryan Taylor (DL)

Texas (3): Triston Anderson (CB), Jevon Jones (CB), Bubba Ogbebor (WR)

Arkansas (2): Detravion Green (S), Hunter Moreton (DL)

Louisiana (2): Jaden Harris (DB), Christian Hoz (OL)

Mississippi (2): Ross Painter (TE), Reed Tyler (TE)

Alabama (1): Derrick Bean (LB)

Florida (1): Demari Medley (S)

Kansas (1): Christian Howard (DL)

Illinois (1): Kevin Thurmon (DL

Missouri (1): Donovan Marshall (RB)

Oklahoma (1): Dahu Green (WR)

BY POSITION

RB (2): Donovan Marshall, Marcel Murray

OL (1): Christian Hoz

TE (2): Ross Painter, Reed Tyler

WR (2): Dahu Green, Bubba Ogbebor

DL (6): Tukua Ahoia, Christian Howard, Hunter Moreton, Ryan Taylor, Thomas Toki, Kevin Thurmon

LB (2): Derrick Bean, Kevin Powers

DB (6): Triston Anderson, Antonio Fletcher, Detravion Green, Jaden Harris, Jevon Jones, Demari Medley

P (1): Cody Grace

HIGH SCHOOL SIGNEES: 14

JUNIOR COLLEGE TRANSFERS: 5

NCAA FBS TRANSFERS: 3

BIOS:

Tukua Ahoia: 6-0, 310, So., DL, Mountain View, Calif. (College of San Mateo)

Midyear signee who will be able to participate in A-State’s 2018 spring camp and will have two years of eligibility remaining with the Red Wolves . . . Named an All-NorCal Conference selection in 2016 . . . Helped lead the Bulldogs to a 7-3 record in 2016 . . . Finished his freshman season at San Mateo with 46 tackles, 4.5 sacks, 9.5 tackles for loss and one fumble recovery . . . Varsity letterman at St. Francis High School . . . Recorded 36 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 1 fumble recovery and 4 quarterback hurries as a senior.

Triston Anderson: 6-0, 167, Fr., CB, Rockwall, Texas (Rockwall)

Prepped at Rockwall High School in Rockwall, Texas . . . Named First-Team All-District 11-6A at cornerback as a junior and senior . . . Defended 16 passes in just eight games as a senior . . . Posted 40 tackles and had 17 passes defended along with four tackles-for-loss and two forced fumbles as a junior . . . Played running back as a sophomore and had 1,250 yards on the ground with 10 touchdowns . . . 2-star prospect by Rivals.com, 247Sports and Scout.com.

Derrick Bean: 6-2, 195, Fr., LB, Pinson, Ala. (Clay-Chalkville)

Prepped at Clay-Chalkville High School in Pinson, Ala. . . . Helped the Cougars to an 11-3 record as a senior and an appearance in the Class 6A semifinals . . . Registered 59 tackles, including 10 for a loss, and returned an interception for a touchdown during junior campaign . . . Ranked as a 3-star recruit by Rivals.com, 247Sports and Scout.com . . . 247Sports lists him as the No. 63 player in the state of Alabama . . . Also recruited by schools such as Memphis and Troy.

Antonio Fletcher: 6-0, 183, Fr., S, Lithonia, Ga. (Martin Luther King Jr.)

Varsity football letterman at Martin Luther King Jr. High School . . . Recorded 70 tackles, 7 interceptions, 2 forced fumbles and 1 fumble recovery as a senior in 2017 . . . 3-star recruit by 247Sports and Scout.com . . . 2-star prospect by Rivals.com . . . Listed as the No. 261 wide receiver in the nation by 247Sports . . . Also recruited by schools such as Appalachian State, Kent State, Nevada, Toledo.

Cody Grace: 6-2, 223, Jr.-R, P, Perth, Western Australia (Warwick Senior)

Enrolled at A-State last fall and participated in the 2017 season, but counts toward the 2018 signing class . . . 2017 Ray Guy Award Semifinalist (1 of 10 in the nation) . . . Third Team All-Sun Belt Conference selection . . . Didn’t allowed a touchback and saw 45 of his 49 punts go unreturned for a .918 percentage, helping him compile a 40.9 net putting average . . . 24 of his punts pinned A-State’s opponents inside their own 20-yard line for a Sun Belt Conference-high .490 percentage . . . The Red Wolves’ punt return defense allowed just two yards per attempt to lead the conference and rank third in the nation . . . Recorded 49 punts for 2,014 yards, giving him a 41.1 average per attempt . . . Posted nine punts covering at least 50 yards, including a long of 61 yards against Middle Tennessee in the Camellia Bowl . . . Posted a season-high five punts inside the opponent’s 20-yard line against New Mexico State, but also has at least one in every game and multiple in all but three . . . Played Australian rules football at Warwick Senior High . . . 2017 Australia Camp punting champion . . . 2017 Chris Sailer Kicking's Vegas 30 camp “consistency competition” and “last man standing” champion . . . Also Vegas 30 punting finalist.

Dahu Green: 6-5, 193, Jr.-R, WR, Oklahoma City, Okla. (Oklahoma)

Oklahoma transfer who is already enrolled at A-State and sat out the 2017 season due to NCAA transferring rules . . . Played in 15 games at Oklahoma, including seven as a true freshman in 2015 and nine as a sophomore in 2016 . . . Lone career start came during the 2016 season against Kansas State (10/29) . . . Did not record any stats as a freshman, but posted three receptions for 89 yards (29.7 avg.) as a sophomore . . . Longest catch covered 51 yards versus Texas . . . Registered receptions of 13 yards against Kansas and 25 yards at Texas Tech . . . Made his Sooners debut against Akron on Sept. 5, 2015 . . . Coming out of high school was a consensus three-star recruit by Rivals, Scout, 247Sports and ESPN . . . Slotted as the No. 49 wide receiver by Rivals, No. 64 by 247Sports, No. 71 by ESPN and No. 98 by Scout . . . Selected as the No. 6 player in Oklahoma by ESPN, Rivals and 247Sports . . . Caught 58 passes for 961 yards and 14 touchdowns as a senior at Westmoore (Oklahoma City) High School after registering 39 passes for 700 yards and 10 touchdowns as a junior . . . Also had offers from Louisville, Cincinnati and Washington State, among others.

Detravion Green: 6-0, 175, Fr., S, Ashdown, Ark. (Ashdown)

Prepped at Ashdown High School in Ashdown, Ark. . . . Helped the Panthers to the Class 4A state quarterfinals with a 9-4 record . . . Rushed for 1,536 yards and 21 touchdowns and added 14 catches and another score as a senior . . . Also added two interceptions, two fumble recoveries, and a forced fumble on defense in senior campaign . . . Ran for 901 yards as a junior and 10 scores along with 22 catches for 438 yards and three touchdowns . . . Recorded 867 rushing yards and scored 11 touchdowns as a sophomore . . . Earned All-Area Second Team honors from the Texarkana Gazette and was an All-Conference selection as a junior . . . Listed as a 3-star recruit by 247Sports and Scout.com, which also ranks him as the No. 23 player in the state of Arkansas . . . Also recruited by teams such as Louisiana Tech and ULM.

Jaden Harris: 6-2, 190, Fr., DB, Monroe, La. (Ouachita Parish)

Varsity football letterman at Ouachita Parish in Monroe, La. . . . Named to the 2017 All-District 2-5A team as a first-team selection . . . 3-star prospect by 247Sports and Scout.com, which also ranks him as the No. 73 player in the state of Louisiana and the No. 146 safety in the nation . . . 2-star recruit by Rivals.com . . . Also recruited by schools such as Louisiana-Monroe, Memphis, Texas State and Mississippi State.

Christian Howard: 6-2, 281, Sr.-R, DL, Indianapolis, Ind. (Independence (Kan.) Community College)

Enrolled at A-State last fall and participated in the 2017 season, but counts toward the 2018 signing class . . . Made an immediate impact on the defensive line in his first year at A-State in 2017, helping the team rank among the top 16 teams in the nation in TFL and sacks . . . Started one game (versus Coastal Carolina) . . . Produced 16 tackles, 6.0 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks and 2 quarterback hurries . . . 6.0 TFL and 3.0 sacks both were either the most or tied the most on the team among interior defensive linemen . . . Tallied at least one tackle in nine games, including a season-high six against New Mexico State . . . Also posted 2.0 TFL and 2.0 sacks against the Aggies – both season highs . . . Responsible for at least a half-TFL in six games . . . Played the 2016 season at Independence Community College . . . Spent his freshman season (2014) playing at Dodge City Community College and redshirted the following season while at LA Pearce . . . As a sophomore in 2016, totaled 33 tackles, 9.0 tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks in eight games . . . Also added two fumble recoveries for the 5-4 Pirates . . . Rated as a three-star prospect by Rivals and 247Sports and two-star by Scout . . . Also recruited by Colorado State, New Mexico, Georgia State and Louisiana Tech . . . 2014 graduate of Arsenal Technical High School in Indianapolis, also attending Thomas Carr Howe.

Christian Hoz: 6-5, 308, Fr., OL, Covington, La. (Archbishop Hannan)

Four-year starter on the varsity football team at Archbishop Hannan . . . Helped lead his high school to a 10-3 record and third round of the playoffs as a senior in 2017 . . . 2016 All-District 7-2A selection . . . Listed as a 2-star prospect by Rivals.com, 247Sports and Scout.com . . . Rated as the No. 102 player in the state of Louisiana and No. 186 offensive tackle in the nation by 247Sports . . . Also recruited by teams such as Marshall, Navy, UCF, Louisiana-Lafayette and Troy.

Jevon Jones: 6-0, 160, Fr., CB, Allen, Texas (Allen)

Prepped at Allen High School in Allen, Texas . . . Has helped the Eagles to a 15-0 record as a senior and will play for the 6A-DI State Championship . . . Earned First-Team All-District 6-6A accolades as a junior after helping the Eagles to a league championship and 14-1 overall record with an appearance in the Class 6A-DI state semifinals . . . Also played wide receiver . . . Older brother Jaylon is a defensive back at Ole Miss . . . 3-star recruit by 247Sports and Scout.com, which also lists him as the No. 204 player in the state of Texas and the No. 128 cornerback in the nation . . . 2-star prospect by Rivals.com . . . Also recruited by schools such as SMU, Houston, Kansas, Marshall, Nevada and New Mexico.

Donovan Marshall: 5-11, 179, Fr., RB, St. Louis, Mo. (Lutheran North)

Named the 2017 St. Louis Football U’s Junior National Elite recipient, given to a student that exemplifies standards in community service, academics and on-field performance . . . Named a second-team Missouri All-State selection . . . Rushed for 1,042 yards and 18 touchdowns and also became Lutheran North’s all-time leader in career rushing yards . . . Led Lutheran North to the 2017 conference and district championships . . . Lutheran North scored 94 touchdowns for a school record 692 points, while rushing for 4,410 yards as a team . . . Ran for 1,476 and 17 touchdowns as a junior . . . Added 13 touchdowns and 1,160 rushing yards as a sophomore, including a season-high 278 rushing yards against Lutheran South . . . Rated as a three-star recruit by 247 Sports and Scout.com, which also lists him as the No. 18 player in the state of Missouri and No. 93 running back in the nation . . . Rated a 2-star recruit by Rivals.com . . . Also received offers from schools such as Cornell, Dartmouth, Harvard, Princeton, Yale, Vanderbilt, Purdue, Syracuse, Toledo, Iowa State, Minnesota, Ball State, Bowling Green, Central Michigan.

Demari Medley: 5-10, 175, So., S, Gainesville, Fla. (Gainesville)

Enrolled at A-State last fall and participated in the 2017 season, but counts toward the 2018 signing class . . . Recorded 17 tackles (7 solo, 10 assisted) as a true freshman in 2017 . . . Recorded at least one tackle in six outings and multiple stops in four games, including a season-high eight against Louisiana-Monroe . . . Varsity football, track & field and wrestling letterman at Gainesville High School . . . Also recruited by schools such as Iowa State, Ohio and Tulane.

Hunter Moreton: 6-1, 293, So., DL, Fort Smith, Ark. (Southside)

Enrolled at A-State last fall and participated in the 2017 season, but counts toward the 2018 signing class . . . Played in all 12 games as a true freshman in 2017, including seven as a starter . . . 23 tackles were the second most on the team among interior defensive linemen, while his 5.5 tackles for loss were the third most . . . Posted 2.0 sacks as well to go along with a fumble recovery for four yards . . . Posted a season-high six tackles against Arkansas-Pine Bluff and his second most in a game were four against both Texas State and Troy . . . Produced at least 1.0 TFL in four outings, including a season-high 2.0 versus Texas State . . . Both sacks came in different games against Louisiana and New Mexico State . . . Three-year varsity football starter at Southside High School . . . 2016 All-Arkansas Preps second-team selection . . . Named to the 2016 Class 7A All-State Team . . . Helped lead Southside to an 8-5 record and the semifinals of the Class 7A state playoffs in 2015 . . . Southside posted a 9-3 record and advanced to the state semifinals Moreton's sophomore year as well . . . Listed as a 2-star recruit by Rivals, Scout and 247Sports . . . Younger brother of Austin Moreton, a four-year letterman on the A-State football team from 2013-16.

Marcel Murray: 5-10, 200, Fr., RB, Hiram, Ga. (Hiram)

Four-year varsity letterman at Hiram . . . Senior season recorded 121 rushing attempts for 1,208 yards (10.0 average) and 16 touchdowns, while also posting six 100-yard rushing games . . . Finished junior campaign with 642 yards and 12 touchdowns on 112 rushing attempts . . . Carried the ball 92 times as a sophomore for 469 yards and seven touchdowns, while his freshman year saw him rush eight times for 24 yards . . . His career totals include2,343 rushing yards and 35 touchdowns on the ground . . . Named the West Georgia Neighbor “Athlete of the Week” on Sept. 5, 2017 . . . Also a varsity track & field letterman . . . 2-star prospect by Rivals.com . . . Also recruited by teams such as Coastal Carolina and James Madison.

Bubba Ogbebor: 6-0, 189, So.-R, WR, Frisco, Texas (Boise State)

Boise State transfer who is already enrolled at A-State and sat out the 2017 season due to NCAA transferring rules . . . Appeared in 10 games, both at wide receiver and on special teams, as a true freshman at Boise State in 2016 . . . Made one tackle on special teams . . . Coming out of high school, listed as a three-start recruit according to ESPN.com, Scout.com, Rivals.com and 247Sports . . . Three-year letterman rated one of the top 20 receivers in the state of Texas according to Scout . . . Named first-team All-District 9-5A both his junior and senior seasons for head coach Che Hendrix at Heritage (Frisco) High School . . . Caught 74 passes for 1,282 yards and 14 touchdowns during his final prep campaign . . . Caught 64 passes for 1,056 yards and 20 touchdowns as a junior, leading the Coyotes to the district championship . . . As a sophomore, garnered honorable mention All-District 10-4A honors after catching 11 passes for 175 yards and three touchdowns . . . two-time letterman in track and field.

Ross Painter: 6-4, 225, Jr., TE, Hernando, Miss. (Northeast Mississippi Community College)

Played in 15 games during his two-year career at Northeast Mississippi, including six as a freshman and nine as a sophomore . . . The 2017 campaign saw Painter record 25 receptions for 300 yards and three touchdowns with a long of 40 yards . . . As a freshman in 2016, posted three catches for 17 yards and a touchdown . . . Two-star recruit by Rivals.com . . . Also recruited by schools such as Bowling Green, Ohio and Troy . . . Varsity football letterman at Hernando (Miss.) High School.

Kevin Powers: 6-0, 213, Sr.-R, LB, Sacramento, Calif. (College of San Mateo (Calif.))

Transferred from College of San Mateo and was a member of the team in 2017, but counts toward the 2018 signing class . . . Did not play in any games at A-State in 2017 . . . College of San Mateo posted a 7-4 record and advance to the Nor Cal playoffs during the 2015 and 2016 seasons, while Powers’ freshman year in 2014 saw the team compile a 9-2 record that included a victory over Laney in the Bothman Bulldog Bowl . . . Squad won the Bay 6 Conference championship in 2016 . . . Redshirt sophomore season stats included 47 tackles, two tackles for loss of nine yards, one sack and a pass break-up . . . Did not play as a true sophomore in 2015 while redshirting the season . . . Varsity football letterman at Burbank High School.

Ryan Taylor: 6-2, 311, Fr., DL, Loganville, Ga. (Grayson)

Recorded 28 tackles and two sacks while helping Grayson High School to a 10-2 record in 2017 . . . Had 12 quarterback hurries and averaged four tackles a game . . . Recorded 34 tackles as a junior and helped his team win the Class 7A state titles and finished ranked sixth in the nation by MaxPreps.com . . . Rated as a 3-star recruit by 247 Sports and Scout.com, which lists him as the No. 195 player in the state of Georgia and No. 143 defensive tackle in the nation . . . 2-star prospect by Rivals.com . . . Also recruited by teams such as Coastal Carolina, Kansas State, Wake Forest, Florida Atlantic and Troy.

Kevin Thurmon: 6-3, 288, Jr.-R, DL, Chicago, Ill. (Ball State)

Ball State transfer who is already enrolled at A-State and sat out the 2017 season due to NCAA transferring rules . . . Sophomore season at Ball State in 2016 saw him play in 10 games with four starts on the defensive line, recording 23 tackles and 6.5 tackles for loss of 36 yards . . . Made his first collegiate start in the opener at Georgia State . . . Finished second on the team with 4.5 sacks . . . Tallied a pair of tackles for loss, including a sack, at Georgia State on Sept. 2 . . . Recorded a personal-high six tackles against Northern Illinois on Oct. 1 . . . Notched two fourth-quarter sacks and a forced fumble in the season finale at Miami . . . Freshman season in 2015 saw him play in the final 10 games of the season . . . First collegiate action came at Eastern Michigan on Sept. 19 . . . Totaled 11 tackles on the season . . . Picked up at least one tackle in seven games . . . Tallied a season-high three tackles in the season finale against Bowling Green on Nov. 24 . . . Played football for coach Frank Lenti at Mount Carmel High . . . Helped team to an 8-5 record as a senior and 36-8 mark in his career . . . Mount Carmel won state championships in 2012 and 2013 . . . All-state as a senior . . . Ranked as the 21st best player in the state of Illinois by 247Sports . . . Managed 46 tackles with 16 sacks as a senior . . . Tallied 39 tackles and nine sacks as a junior.

Thomas Toki: 6-1, 290, So., DL, Mountain View, Calif. (College of San Mateo)

Midyear signee who will be able to participate in A-State’s 2018 spring camp and will have two years of eligibility remaining with the Red Wolves . . . Recorded 3 tackles, including a half-tackle for loss, while playing in three games in 2016 . . . Helped lead the Bulldogs to a 7-3 record in 2016 . . . Originally signed with Washington State out of high school . . . Attended Juanita High School in Kirkland, Wash. his first three years . . . Attended St. Francis High School in Mountain View, Calif. as a senior . . . Named No. 49 prospect in Preseason Scout.com Western 150 . . . Made 57 tackles and earned West Catholic Athletic League Honorable Mention honors . . . Named to Tacoma News Tribune’s Western 100, one of 11 defensive lineman selected . . . Member of 2015 U.S. Under-19 National Team that participated in 2015 International Bowl in Arlington, Texas . . . As a junior, earned First-Team All-KingCo after making 29 tackles, 17 solo including four sacks . . . All-Area Frist Team and earned First-Team All-KingCo as a sophomore . . . Rated a four star prospect by ESPN.com, Rivals.com and Scout.com . . . Ranked the No. 21 defensive tackle prospect in the country by ESPN.com and Rivals.com . . . Rated the No. 22 overall prospect in California by ESPN.com . . . Rated the No. 5 defensive tackle prospect in California by Scout.com . . . Ranked the No. 180 prospect in the ESPN 300.

Reed Tyler: 6-3, 236, Fr., TE, Brandon, Miss. (Brandon)

Midyear signee who will be able to participate in A-State’s 2018 spring camp . . . Selected to play in the Bernard Blackwell All-Star Game as a senior . . . 2017 preseason Class 6A All-State selection . . . Clarion Ledger “10 Seniors to Watch” in 2017 . . . Posted 40 receptions for 405 yards as a senior while helping lead Brandon to the state playoffs . . . Posted 24 catches for 268 yards and a touchdown while helping lead Brandon to a 10-4 record and the state playoffs in 2016 . . . Also a varsity baseball letterman . . . 2-star prospect by Rivals.com, 247Sports and Scout.com . . . Rated as the No. 39 player in the state of Mississippi by 247Sports . . . Also recruited by schools such as Colorado State, Georgia State, Louisiana-Lafayette, Memphis, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Troy and UTSA . . . Grandfather, Bob Tyler, was the head football coach at Mississippi State from 1973 to 1978 . . . Father, Breck, played wide receiver at both Mississippi State and Ole Miss.