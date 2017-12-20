Women donate Christmas gifts to daycare children

A Jonesboro daycare is surprised and thankful for two generous women in the Palestine community.

At Blessed Beyond Measure Learning Center, teachers became surprised and grateful this Christmas season.

Two women had learned children at the daycare were in need this Christmas.

The director, Lacretia Ray, said Joann Bradshaw and Katrice Vanpelt delivered mounds of toys to the center this week.

Ray said they brought boxes of baby dolls, Barbies, Hot Wheels, cars, Teddy Bears and much more.

She said because of the women’s generosity, many kids at the center are guaranteed a Merry Christmas.

“It means a lot because we run into a lot of people and families that are in desperate need,” she said. “This was a big blessing because it came out of the middle of nowhere right before Christmas.”

Teachers are working to get the toys wrapped and under the tree.

Ray said the kids will get to open their presents Friday during their Christmas party.

“We are so thankful for them,” she said. “They are a blessing to these kids.”

