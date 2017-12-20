Homeless shelter to start new community-involved program - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Homeless shelter to start new community-involved program

TRUMANN, AR (KAIT) -

A homeless shelter continues to expand, it’s housing more people and feeding a ton more and it could use your support.

Jeff Weaver, the director at Stepping Stone Sanctuary in Trumann said they are serving more and more people every day.

“We are growing,” he said. “We just opened our new women’s shelter and right now, our men’s shelter is full.”

The shelter doesn’t house just residents, but Weaver said they are feeding hundreds of people daily.

So, he has started a new program called “Adopt a Day of Expenses.”

“Instead of going out and asking people for a large amount of money, we are hoping that people in the community can adopt just one day of expenses of what it takes to operate the shelter,” Weaver said.

Donors interested in participating would fund one day of operation, which Weaver said that’s what the shelter is in need of the most.

“Right now, it's somewhere between $74 and $103, so I think that's going to be the final figure,” he said.

If you are interested in adopting a day at the homeless shelter, you can contact Weaver at 870-239-1768.

The new program will start in January. 

