Superintendent takes next step in educational career

Blytheville School Superintendent Richard Atwill has turned in his resignation, effective at the end of the school year.

Atwill has accepted a position in Helena-West Helena as the Great Rivers Coop Director.

He said it is an educational service that provides professional development and leadership support for superintendents, principals, and teachers in its area.

Atwill said he is looking forward to being able to build more adult leadership.

“So in this position, I won’t be just working with one school district,” Atwill said. “I’ll be working with ten districts and roughly 14,000 students, so I hope to have a positive influence in their lives.”

Atwill said what he learned in his nine years of being superintendent is that educating teachers is the best way to influence the most kids.

“Especially in the Delta, poverty is rampant,” Atwill said. “Helping those kids have hope and see outside that situation through the adult learning, that’s my next step.”

Atwill said the school district has already started the process of replacing his position.

He said the standards are high, so he is excited to see who will be the next superintendent.

