Superintendent takes next step in educational career - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Superintendent takes next step in educational career

Posted by Shelby Smithson, Reporter/Producer
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: KAIT-TV) (Source: KAIT-TV)
(Source: KAIT-TV) (Source: KAIT-TV)
(Source: KAIT-TV) (Source: KAIT-TV)
BLYTHEVILLE, AR (KAIT) -

Blytheville School Superintendent Richard Atwill has turned in his resignation, effective at the end of the school year.

Atwill has accepted a position in Helena-West Helena as the Great Rivers Coop Director.

He said it is an educational service that provides professional development and leadership support for superintendents, principals, and teachers in its area.

Atwill said he is looking forward to being able to build more adult leadership.

“So in this position, I won’t be just working with one school district,” Atwill said. “I’ll be working with ten districts and roughly 14,000 students, so I hope to have a positive influence in their lives.”

Atwill said what he learned in his nine years of being superintendent is that educating teachers is the best way to influence the most kids.

“Especially in the Delta, poverty is rampant,” Atwill said. “Helping those kids have hope and see outside that situation through the adult learning, that’s my next step.”

Atwill said the school district has already started the process of replacing his position.

He said the standards are high, so he is excited to see who will be the next superintendent.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Deputies receive first aid kits

    Deputies receive first aid kits

    Wednesday, December 20 2017 5:26 PM EST2017-12-20 22:26:57 GMT
    Wednesday, December 20 2017 8:17 PM EST2017-12-21 01:17:37 GMT
    The Cleburne County Sheriff's Office recently received first aid kits for all deputies to use in case of an emergency. (Source: Cleburne County Sheriff's Office Facebook Page)The Cleburne County Sheriff's Office recently received first aid kits for all deputies to use in case of an emergency. (Source: Cleburne County Sheriff's Office Facebook Page)

    The deputies in one area county will have the tools they need to help people in case of an emergency, especially a medical emergency.

    The deputies in one area county will have the tools they need to help people in case of an emergency, especially a medical emergency.

  • Superintendent takes next step in educational career

    Superintendent takes next step in educational career

    Wednesday, December 20 2017 6:07 PM EST2017-12-20 23:07:58 GMT
    Wednesday, December 20 2017 7:11 PM EST2017-12-21 00:11:02 GMT
    (Source: KAIT-TV)(Source: KAIT-TV)

    Blytheville School Superintendent Richard Atwill has turned in his resignation effective at the end of the school year.

    Blytheville School Superintendent Richard Atwill has turned in his resignation effective at the end of the school year.

  • School reaches major goal for students and their future

    School reaches major goal for students and their future

    Wednesday, December 20 2017 6:35 PM EST2017-12-20 23:35:22 GMT
    Wednesday, December 20 2017 7:04 PM EST2017-12-21 00:04:54 GMT
    (Source: KAIT-TV)(Source: KAIT-TV)

    One hundred percent of the high school’s senior class has been accepted to at least one college.

    One hundred percent of the high school’s senior class has been accepted to at least one college.

    •   
Powered by Frankly