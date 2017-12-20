School reaches major goal for students and their future

KIPP Blytheville Collegiate High School achieved an important goal before Christmas break as 100% of the high school’s senior class has been accepted to at least one college.

College Advisor Sarah Dewey said it is thanks to a lot of preparation and planning long before their senior year of high school.

“We met one on one with every kid during their junior year, every month, and so they build that wish list,” Dewey said. “We make sure they have every type of school on there. KIPP tries to expose them to a lot of schools early, too, so visiting campuses so they know what size college they want and what distance they’re comfortable with.”

Dewey said they make sure the students are applying to schools that best fit them.

“When we get back in August first thing, we’re applying to those schools where they have the best chance of getting in, so they can build that confidence,” Dewey said. “As you see the acceptances come in, students feel better about applying to those reach schools.”

The plan calls for school officials to help student reach schools that are harder for the students to get into.

Dewey said now that all of the applications are in, selection season begins.

“A lot more counseling happens in the spring,” Dewey said. “It’s to make sure they’re going to the school that’s the best fit for them.”

