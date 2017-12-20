Woman warns of gift card problems

Gift cards can be a convenient and nice gift for people to get at Christmas.

However, a North Little Rock woman said gift cards put her thousands of dollars in debt.

According to a report from Little Rock television station KARK, the woman, who asked to remain anonymous, told the station that she quit her job to help take care of her elderly father.

She was already nearly $6,000 in debt with credit cards taking care of him. However, she got a text message from a man saying she could raise her credit score and consolidate her debt.

Then, she found out the man wanted $4,000 in Best Buy gift cards to help her, KARK reported.

"I don't see how they can live with themselves. Especially around Christmas time," the woman said. "All I'm saying is that what goes around comes around."

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.