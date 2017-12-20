Reward offered in theft case - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Reward offered in theft case

Blytheville Crime Stoppers (Source: Blytheville Crime Stoppers) Blytheville Crime Stoppers (Source: Blytheville Crime Stoppers)
BLYTHEVILLE, AR (KAIT) -

Authorities are offering a reward for information in connection with the theft of a package Tuesday afternoon from a business in Blytheville. 

According to a Facebook post from Blytheville Crime Stoppers, the reward is available for information leading to the arrest of the person stole a package from Soul Reflection Photography in the 800-block of West Main Street in Blytheville. 

Anyone with information on the case can call Blytheville Crime Stoppers at 1-844-910-STOP. 

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Woman starts "Warmed With Love" campaign to help others

    Woman starts "Warmed With Love" campaign to help others

    Wednesday, December 20 2017 10:24 PM EST2017-12-21 03:24:11 GMT
    Wednesday, December 20 2017 11:12 PM EST2017-12-21 04:12:24 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    A Jonesboro woman has begun a ministry to help people who might be stuck out in the cold this winter.

    A Jonesboro woman has begun a ministry to help people who might be stuck out in the cold this winter.

  • JPD: woman stabbed furniture before threatening to stab boyfriend

    JPD: woman stabbed furniture before threatening to stab boyfriend

    Wednesday, December 20 2017 11:09 PM EST2017-12-21 04:09:38 GMT
    Beverly D. Greenway (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Department)Beverly D. Greenway (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Department)

    A Jonesboro woman faces up to six years in prison after police say she threatened her boyfriend with a large kitchen knife. ...

    A Jonesboro woman faces up to six years in prison after police say she threatened her boyfriend with a large kitchen knife. ...

  • Down the pot; police say suspect tried to flush 3/4 lb of marijuana

    Down the pot; police say suspect tried to flush 3/4 lb of marijuana

    Wednesday, December 20 2017 11:06 PM EST2017-12-21 04:06:51 GMT
    Adam L. Walls (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Department)Adam L. Walls (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Department)

    Jonesboro police say a man’s failed attempt to flush nearly a pound of pot down the toilet landed him with an additional felony charge for tampering with physical evidence.

    Jonesboro police say a man’s failed attempt to flush nearly a pound of pot down the toilet landed him with an additional felony charge for tampering with physical evidence.

    •   
Powered by Frankly