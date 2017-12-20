Reward offered in theft case

Authorities are offering a reward for information in connection with the theft of a package Tuesday afternoon from a business in Blytheville.

According to a Facebook post from Blytheville Crime Stoppers , the reward is available for information leading to the arrest of the person stole a package from Soul Reflection Photography in the 800-block of West Main Street in Blytheville.

Anyone with information on the case can call Blytheville Crime Stoppers at 1-844-910-STOP.

