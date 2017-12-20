JPD: woman stabbed furniture before threatening to stab boyfriend

A Jonesboro woman faces up to six years in prison after police say she threatened her boyfriend with a large kitchen knife.

Police officers were called to the 1400-block of Huntington Avenue on Dec. 19 in reference to a domestic disturbance with weapons.

Once there, officers made contact with the victim in the front yard. He told police his girlfriend, 52-year-old Beverly Greenway, was inside.

“Officers were able to contact her in the living room and secure the scene,” the probable cause affidavit states. “While inside, officers noticed a large kitchen knife embedded into the wall and fresh punctures in a coffee table in the middle of the room.”

Another officer spoke with the victim in detail, who said Greenway became upset after an argument and grabbed a knife from the kitchen.

“Greenway began to stab furniture inside the residence,” the affidavit states. “Greenway then advised the victim that she would stab him and chased him out of the house with the knife.”

During a probable cause hearing Wednesday, Detective Jacob Daffron told Judge David Boling that Greenway was convicted on a similar charge with the same victim in 2004.

Judge Boling found probable cause to charge her with one felony count of aggravated assault on a family or household member. The class-D felony carries with it the potential for up to six years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.

Greenway’s bond was set at $2,500. She’s set to appear in court again on Jan. 29.

