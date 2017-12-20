Woman starts "Warmed With Love" campaign to help others

A Jonesboro woman has begun a ministry to help people who might be stuck out in the cold this winter.

Ashley Freligh started by leaving scarves around a pole on Huntington Avenue, near Vine Street, on Saturday.

She put a sign on the pole encouraging anyone who is cold to take one.

“It was something, honestly, that I didn’t expect to get the response that I have,” Freligh said.

By the next day, Freligh said all of the scarves were gone.

She restocked that pole and added a blanket pole at the corner of Johnson Avenue and Drake Street.

“Whether they are living homeless, whether they're just walking because they have no vehicle, regardless of someone's situation, regardless of what obstacles they have faced that has led them to a situation that's current, nobody deserves to not feel loved, nobody deserves to be cold at this time of year,” Freligh said. “God tells us in his word that it is more blessed to give than to receive and ultimately the Lord also tells us that once you bless others you are blessed in return.”

Freligh said she feels blessed just knowing that she has helped others stay warm.

Several businesses and people have donated blankets, hats, gloves, and scarves so far.

She encourages anyone who has extra to leave them at one of the poles.

You can also contact Freligh through the Warmed With Love Facebook page.

“If you decide to come up here and hang up a blanket or hang up a scarf, toboggan, or mittens, I encourage you to take a picture and post it on the Facebook page,” Freligh said. “This is a community effort. This isn’t something that I want recognition for. I want the whole community to be involved and feel how amazing it feels to give back.”

Freligh said people from other towns, like Newport and Paragould, have also said they would love to start something like this in those towns as well.

