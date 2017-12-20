Down the pot; police say suspect tried to flush 3/4 lb of marijuana

Jonesboro police say a man’s failed attempt to flush nearly a pound of pot down the toilet landed him with an additional felony charge for tampering with physical evidence.

On Dec. 19., members of the Jonesboro Police Department Street Crimes Unit executed a search warrant in the 1900-block of Bunker Hill Road.

“After making entry, a black male known to be Adam Walls was standing at the top of the stair well and was instructed to get on the ground,” a probable cause affidavit states.

A search of the home turned up a glass mason jar with a “nugget of suspected marijuana” inside, and drug paraphernalia.

“While searching upstairs, both bathroom toilets were running and had loose suspected marijuana floating in the water as well as suspected marijuana laying around the toilet that would be consistent with Walls disposing of the marijuana,” the affidavit states. “Both toilets were clogged and causing a leak in the basement ceiling.”

Investigators removed the toilets from the floor and located “a large amount of suspected marijuana packed in the ‘S’ tube of the toilet,” the affidavit states.

Police removed the suspected marijuana with a wire hanger. They also located a small amount from the front yard excess runoff.

In all, police say they recovered 360 grams, or 12.7 ounces, of suspected marijuana.

A judge found probable cause to charge Walls with possession of marijuana with purpose to deliver; tampering with physical evidence; and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Walls, who is on parole, had his bond was set at $20,000. He’s set to appear in court again on Jan. 29.

