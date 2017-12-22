1 injured in Jonesboro shooting - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

1 injured in Jonesboro shooting

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

An investigation is underway after a late night shooting in Jonesboro.

According to Sgt. Scott Baker with Jonesboro Police, they received a call from NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital around 11 p.m. about a gunshot victim.

Police say it was a superficial wound to the arm.

The name of the victim has not been released.

The incident happened in the 3900 block of South Caraway and Glenn Place.

Right now, there is no suspect in the case.

If you know anything that could help police, call Crimestoppers at 935-STOP.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Child helps others in need

    Child helps others in need

    Friday, December 22 2017 10:50 PM EST2017-12-23 03:50:59 GMT
    Friday, December 22 2017 11:38 PM EST2017-12-23 04:38:47 GMT
    Trinity Hyde has helped over 20 children this week to receive Christmas gifts while waiting tables at a Paragould restaurant. (Source: Hyde Park Cafe Facebook page)Trinity Hyde has helped over 20 children this week to receive Christmas gifts while waiting tables at a Paragould restaurant. (Source: Hyde Park Cafe Facebook page)

    Most children spend their Christmas vacation either playing or waiting for Santa Claus to show up. 

    Most children spend their Christmas vacation either playing or waiting for Santa Claus to show up. 

  • Sheriff: suspect tells police where to find drugs, gun after arrest

    Sheriff: suspect tells police where to find drugs, gun after arrest

    Friday, December 22 2017 10:49 PM EST2017-12-23 03:49:37 GMT
    Brandon Weyland (Source: Greene County Sheriff's Department)Brandon Weyland (Source: Greene County Sheriff's Department)

    The Greene County Sheriff's Department said a man who initially tried to run from them became very cooperative once he was placed in custody.

    The Greene County Sheriff's Department said a man who initially tried to run from them became very cooperative once he was placed in custody.

  • MPD no longer paying overtime to patrol Confederate monuments

    MPD no longer paying overtime to patrol Confederate monuments

    Friday, December 22 2017 10:48 PM EST2017-12-23 03:48:18 GMT
    Podium where Jefferson Davis monument once stood. (Source: WMC Action News 5)Podium where Jefferson Davis monument once stood. (Source: WMC Action News 5)

    Around-the-clock patrols dedicated to two Memphis parks is now a thing of the past.

    Around-the-clock patrols dedicated to two Memphis parks is now a thing of the past.

    •   
Powered by Frankly