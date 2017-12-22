1 injured in Jonesboro shooting

An investigation is underway after a late night shooting in Jonesboro.

According to Sgt. Scott Baker with Jonesboro Police, they received a call from NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital around 11 p.m. about a gunshot victim.

Police say it was a superficial wound to the arm.

The name of the victim has not been released.

The incident happened in the 3900 block of South Caraway and Glenn Place.

Right now, there is no suspect in the case.

If you know anything that could help police, call Crimestoppers at 935-STOP.

