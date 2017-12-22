'True Detective' to begin production in AR next year - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

'True Detective' to begin production in AR next year

Oscar winning actor Mahershala Ali (Source: ADEC) Oscar winning actor Mahershala Ali (Source: ADEC)
Actress Carmen Ejogo (Source: ADEC) Actress Carmen Ejogo (Source: ADEC)
FAYETTEVILLE, AR (KAIT) -

HBO will be in the Natural State early 2018 to start production on the third season of "True Detective."

The third installment of the crime anthology will be shot and produced in Northwest Arkansas, according to a news release from the Arkansas Economic Development Commission.

Oscar winner Mahershala Ali will play Arkansas State Police detective Wayne Hays.

Carmen Ejogo also stars as Amelia Reardon, a school teacher with a connection to two missing children in 1980. 

The production will provide work for local actors, extras and production crew, according to Fayetteville Mayor Lioneld Jordan. “This is the largest and most expensive production we’ve ever had in the state,” said AEDC Director Mike Preston.

A synopsis of the season is as follows:

“The next installment of ‘True Detective’ tells the story of a macabre crime in the heart of the Ozarks, and a mystery that deepens over decades and plays out in three separate time periods.” 

“We’re thrilled HBO chose to film the series in Arkansas,” said Governor Asa Hutchinson. “This is a testament to the dedicated teamwork across state agencies and communities to position the state as a choice place to do business."

HBO Executive Vice President of Production Bruce Richmond responded, “The cooperation, support and enthusiasm of Governor Hutchinson and his team, the AEDC, the mayor and City of Fayetteville, and Christopher Crane of the Arkansas Film Commission has been extraordinary and instrumental in allowing us to bring the highly anticipated third installment of ‘True Detective’ to Arkansas."

“True Detective” is created by Nic Pizzolatto.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

