Report: Man asks for signature bond to be home with dog

A Baxter County man arrested last year after reportedly being upset with his neighbor over a force field and chip implants told a judge this week that he wanted to be home with his dog, according to a report in the Baxter Bulletin .

Nykola Kotyk Jr. said he could not afford the $25,000 bond set for him in the case or a $5,000 bond that his attorney had requested, Instead, Kotyk asked for a signature bond, which was denied by Circuit Judge John Putman.

The newspaper also reported that Kotyk, who had been without the dog once for 13 hours, stated that he was not intoxicated when Baxter County deputies arrested him in December and that none of the allegations in the case against him were true.

Putman ordered Kotyk to appear in court Jan. 18 in Mountain Home.

Baxter County authorities said in December that Kotyk was arrested after swinging a hatchet at deputies.

According to Sheriff John Montgomery, deputies arrested 53-year-old Nykola Kotyk, Jr. following the disturbance.

A news release said deputies found Kotyk in his front yard. He was screaming and cursing.

"Kotyk was alleging his neighbor had 'electrified his house, had a force field around it and had implanted a chip and bugs into his body,'" the release said.

Kotyk refused to comply with the deputies' orders. The release said he walked toward the door of his house to get away but then reached toward the steps, grabbed a hatchet and began swinging it at the deputies.

Deputies tased Kotyk.

He was arrested and taken to the Baxter County Detention Center. He's in custody on charges of aggravated assault, criminal use of a prohibited weapon, resisting arrest, fleeing and disorderly conduct.

