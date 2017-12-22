Sheriff: man angry over a "force field" and "chip implant" attac - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Sheriff: man angry over a "force field" and "chip implant" attacks deputies

(Source: Baxter County Sheriff's Office) (Source: Baxter County Sheriff's Office)
BAXTER COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

A man upset with his neighbor over a "force field" and chip implants was arrested in Baxter County after swinging a hatchet at deputies.

According to Sheriff John Montgomery, deputies arrested 53-year-old Nykola Kotyk, Jr. Friday morning following the disturbance.

A news release said deputies found Kotyk in his front yard. He was screaming and cursing.

"Kotyk was alleging his neighbor had 'electrified his house, had a force field around it and had implanted a chip and bugs into his body,'" the release said.

Kotyk refused to comply with the deputies' orders. The release said he walked toward the door of his house to get away but then reached toward the steps, grabbed a hatchet and began swinging it at the deputies.

Deputies tased Kotyk.

He was arrested and taken to the Baxter County Detention Center. He's in custody on charges of aggravated assault, criminal use of a prohibited weapon, resisting arrest, fleeing and disorderly conduct.

He'll appear in court on January 11, 2018.

