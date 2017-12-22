Man arrested on murder charge after Arkansas house fire

PARIS, Ark. (AP) - Authorities say a man has been arrested on suspicion of arson and first-degree murder in the death of a toddler who died after a house fire in western Arkansas.

Arkansas State Police said Friday that 27-year-old Ricky Carter was arrested. Jail records show Carter is in custody in the Logan County jail and do not list an attorney for him.

State police say the child was pronounced dead Thursday at a hospital after the fire in Paris, about 90 miles (145 kilometers) northwest of Little Rock.

The child's name hasn't been released.

Police say Paris police found the house on fire early Thursday and an officer entered the home and helped Carter carry four children outside. Three of the children and Carter, who lived in the home, were not injured.

