City shows support for opioid awareness - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

City shows support for opioid awareness

(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
WALNUT RIDGE, AR (KAIT) -

Walnut Ridge Mayor Charles Snapp says he believes it's important that the city raise awareness and show support, engaging in litigation against those responsible for the opioid crisis.

During a recent city council meeting, the council passed a resolution supporting opioid awareness with the Arkansas Municipal League in the fight against opioid addiction.  

The effort is something is important for the community and it's something the Alcohol Tobacco and Other Drugs Coalition of Lawrence County supports, Snapp said.

"I think this is a very serious problem and I mean it's an epidemic. So, it's very important that we come together to try to solve this problem in the most effective way," Snapp said.

Those with ATOD say they are pleased to see the town show support in the fight against opioid addiction.

The group says they will continue to work to educate those in Lawrence County about opioid addiction.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Child helps others in need

    Child helps others in need

    Friday, December 22 2017 10:50 PM EST2017-12-23 03:50:59 GMT
    Friday, December 22 2017 11:38 PM EST2017-12-23 04:38:47 GMT
    Trinity Hyde has helped over 20 children this week to receive Christmas gifts while waiting tables at a Paragould restaurant. (Source: Hyde Park Cafe Facebook page)Trinity Hyde has helped over 20 children this week to receive Christmas gifts while waiting tables at a Paragould restaurant. (Source: Hyde Park Cafe Facebook page)

    Most children spend their Christmas vacation either playing or waiting for Santa Claus to show up. 

    Most children spend their Christmas vacation either playing or waiting for Santa Claus to show up. 

  • Sheriff: suspect tells police where to find drugs, gun after arrest

    Sheriff: suspect tells police where to find drugs, gun after arrest

    Friday, December 22 2017 10:49 PM EST2017-12-23 03:49:37 GMT
    Brandon Weyland (Source: Greene County Sheriff's Department)Brandon Weyland (Source: Greene County Sheriff's Department)

    The Greene County Sheriff's Department said a man who initially tried to run from them became very cooperative once he was placed in custody.

    The Greene County Sheriff's Department said a man who initially tried to run from them became very cooperative once he was placed in custody.

  • MPD no longer paying overtime to patrol Confederate monuments

    MPD no longer paying overtime to patrol Confederate monuments

    Friday, December 22 2017 10:48 PM EST2017-12-23 03:48:18 GMT
    Podium where Jefferson Davis monument once stood. (Source: WMC Action News 5)Podium where Jefferson Davis monument once stood. (Source: WMC Action News 5)

    Around-the-clock patrols dedicated to two Memphis parks is now a thing of the past.

    Around-the-clock patrols dedicated to two Memphis parks is now a thing of the past.

    •   
Powered by Frankly