City shows support for opioid awareness

Walnut Ridge Mayor Charles Snapp says he believes it's important that the city raise awareness and show support, engaging in litigation against those responsible for the opioid crisis.

During a recent city council meeting, the council passed a resolution supporting opioid awareness with the Arkansas Municipal League in the fight against opioid addiction.

The effort is something is important for the community and it's something the Alcohol Tobacco and Other Drugs Coalition of Lawrence County supports, Snapp said.

"I think this is a very serious problem and I mean it's an epidemic. So, it's very important that we come together to try to solve this problem in the most effective way," Snapp said.

Those with ATOD say they are pleased to see the town show support in the fight against opioid addiction.

The group says they will continue to work to educate those in Lawrence County about opioid addiction.

