Local businesses filled with shoppers on weekend before Christmas

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Customers were out in full force grabbing Christmas gifts on Friday.

Despite the constant rain, it was a big day for business.

There was a stream of shoppers both at the mall and other local shops around Jonesboro.

At Gearhead Outfitters, owner Ted Herget described the atmosphere as a little frantic Friday afternoon.

He said the weekend before Christmas is even busier than Black Friday shopping, but he looks forward to it each year.

“I think we’ll feel it tomorrow,” Herget said. “Today’s still fun. Tomorrow you’ll do twice the business. That’s when the last-minute people come in. Then Christmas Eve is always just laid back and it’s just fun.”

Herget said he thinks local businesses have still done well this year, despite the increase in online shopping.

“I mean, it doesn’t help us,” Herget said. “Our online has picked up and we’re just trying to prepare for the future, you know. I think that’ll be a big part of our business going forward but you’ll never lose the brick and mortar.”

