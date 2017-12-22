Doctor opens medical marijuana certification practice - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Doctor opens medical marijuana certification practice

A doctor at a family clinic in Little Rock is now writing medical marijuana certifications. (Source: KARK) A doctor at a family clinic in Little Rock is now writing medical marijuana certifications. (Source: KARK)
LITTLE ROCK, AR (KAIT/KARK) -

A Central Arkansas doctor said this week that his office has seen about 200 patients so far in being the first doctor in Little Rock to write certifications for medical marijuana. 

According to a report from Little Rock television station KARK, Dr. Archie Hearne said there are about two dozen doctors right now in Arkansas that give the certification. The people can receive the certification for cancer, neuropathy, PTSD and seizure disorders, with most of the patients around middle age. 

"These people are professional people," Hearne told KARK. "I don't get a flood of young people coming in here, saying, 'I want to be certified.' I don't see it." 

He said he does not prescribe marijuana to anyone and only talks to patients about the drug. 

"I refuse to because I operate under a certain standard, under the standard of the FDA," Hearne said. "If it's FDA approved, I can write it, I can prescribe it, I can monitor it." 

However, Hearne told KARK that he does not believe it will happen at least until the federal government approves the use of recreational marijuana. 

"I think the federal government will step in and say, 'Well, we not only want to regulate this but also get some of the revenue that's being generated by it," Hearne said.  

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Child helps others in need

    Child helps others in need

    Friday, December 22 2017 10:50 PM EST2017-12-23 03:50:59 GMT
    Friday, December 22 2017 11:38 PM EST2017-12-23 04:38:47 GMT
    Trinity Hyde has helped over 20 children this week to receive Christmas gifts while waiting tables at a Paragould restaurant. (Source: Hyde Park Cafe Facebook page)Trinity Hyde has helped over 20 children this week to receive Christmas gifts while waiting tables at a Paragould restaurant. (Source: Hyde Park Cafe Facebook page)

    Most children spend their Christmas vacation either playing or waiting for Santa Claus to show up. 

    Most children spend their Christmas vacation either playing or waiting for Santa Claus to show up. 

  • Sheriff: suspect tells police where to find drugs, gun after arrest

    Sheriff: suspect tells police where to find drugs, gun after arrest

    Friday, December 22 2017 10:49 PM EST2017-12-23 03:49:37 GMT
    Brandon Weyland (Source: Greene County Sheriff's Department)Brandon Weyland (Source: Greene County Sheriff's Department)

    The Greene County Sheriff's Department said a man who initially tried to run from them became very cooperative once he was placed in custody.

    The Greene County Sheriff's Department said a man who initially tried to run from them became very cooperative once he was placed in custody.

  • MPD no longer paying overtime to patrol Confederate monuments

    MPD no longer paying overtime to patrol Confederate monuments

    Friday, December 22 2017 10:48 PM EST2017-12-23 03:48:18 GMT
    Podium where Jefferson Davis monument once stood. (Source: WMC Action News 5)Podium where Jefferson Davis monument once stood. (Source: WMC Action News 5)

    Around-the-clock patrols dedicated to two Memphis parks is now a thing of the past.

    Around-the-clock patrols dedicated to two Memphis parks is now a thing of the past.

    •   
Powered by Frankly