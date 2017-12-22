Doctors: Stay at home if you have the flu - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Doctors: Stay at home if you have the flu

People are going to the doctor's office after an increase in flu cases so far this year, state health officials said. (Source: KARK) People are going to the doctor's office after an increase in flu cases so far this year, state health officials said. (Source: KARK)
LITTLE ROCK, AR (KAIT/KARK) -

The state of Arkansas has seen an uptick in the case of flu, especially early this flu season. 

However, state health officials are asking people to stay at home and away from people to avoid spreading germs. 

According to a report from Little Rock television station KARK, Dr. Gary Wheeler, who is the chief medical officer with the Arkansas Department of Health, said the rise in flu cases has also contributed to the increased number of emergency room patients this year. 

"So if you've not had a flu vaccine, it's time to go get one, like right now," Wheeler said. 

Right now, health officials say Arkansas has seen widespread flu activity and is one of about 12 states to see a large increase, KARK reported. Typically, the flu hits Arkansas in January or February but it has paid an early visit. 

"We have been diagnosing the flu at least several a day," Dr. Mark Viegas told KARK. 

