Community shows holiday spirit by supporting family who lost their home

An Arkansas community is showing the true meaning of Christmas by coming together to help a family who lost their home just one week before the holiday.

Kyle and Lacy Johnson of Bald Knob took their three children, 6-year-old Kayson, 1-year-old Laryson, and 6-month-old Tristian, to rent a Christmas movie and buy cookies to bake earlier this week.

When they returned home, their house was in flames.

Soon, Facebook posts from friends and family opened a flood of generosity.

"I mean we've had people we don't even know texting and messaging us and calling," Lacy told KARK News.

The Johnsons have received a lot of help, but they still need some assistance to get back on their feet.

To read more and find out how you can help them, click here. 

