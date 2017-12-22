Sheriff: suspect tells police where to find drugs, gun after arrest

The Greene County Sheriff's Department said a man who initially tried to run from them became very cooperative once he was placed in custody.

Deputy Anthony Ganus was notified around 12:10 a.m. Friday about a suspicious vehicle. Deputy Ganus later spotted the car at a Flash Market in Paragould, where he set up surveillance nearby. He said the car sat, with its lights on, for approximately 30 minutes.

Deputy Ganus said the vehicle then traveled around the back of the business, where he lost sight of it. Shortly after that, he said he witnessed the car at the intersection of 18th Avenue and Lake Street.

In his incident report, Deputy Ganus said at one point, the car stopped in the middle of an intersection that had no stop signs.

Deputy Ganus said he turned around to pull the car over and activated his blue lights, at which point the car "continued to slow roll" and then began "accelerating to a high rate of speed."

After a short chase, the driver, later identified as Brandon Weyland, lost control of the car and "slid sideways into a concrete culvert." The incident report says he then overcorrected and the car came to a stop in a ditch just east of 18 1/2 Avenue on Lake Street.

Weyland and a passenger were taken into custody without incident. Weyland allegedly told police he ran because he had "dope in the car."

Deputy Ganus said Weyland then said "your [sic] going to find it anyway, I have marijuana in my pocket and a small bag of dope. Inside my wallet, in the driver door, I have about 11 grams of meth."

Once Weyland was being escorted to the police cruiser, he also told police he threw a handgun into the ditch from the passenger side window. Police found a Glock 42 .380, along with the drugs both on Weyland's person and in his car.

Weyland then signed a consent form for authorities to search the motel room he was staying at, where they found some drug paraphernalia.

In all, police said Weyland had 11.8 grams of meth and 5.4 grams of marijuana.

Weyland was arrested on multiple counts including simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms and fleeing.

