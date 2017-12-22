Child helps others in need - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Child helps others in need

Trinity Hyde has helped over 20 children this week to receive Christmas gifts while waiting tables at a Paragould restaurant. (Source: Hyde Park Cafe Facebook page) Trinity Hyde has helped over 20 children this week to receive Christmas gifts while waiting tables at a Paragould restaurant. (Source: Hyde Park Cafe Facebook page)
PARAGOULD, AR (KAIT) -

Most children spend their Christmas vacation either playing or waiting for Santa Claus to show up. 

A Paragould child has helped other children this week while waiting tables. 

According to a Facebook post from the Hyde Park Cafe in Paragould, seven-year-old Trinity Hyde has helped over 20 children so far with Christmas gifts. She received a $300 donation Thursday that helped to buy clothes, shoes and toys, while she has received nearly $1,000 worth of donations so far.

The project has been part of Operation Christmas Child and the child also received a bicycle that was donated. 

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Child helps others in need

    Child helps others in need

    Friday, December 22 2017 10:50 PM EST2017-12-23 03:50:59 GMT
    Friday, December 22 2017 11:38 PM EST2017-12-23 04:38:47 GMT
    Trinity Hyde has helped over 20 children this week to receive Christmas gifts while waiting tables at a Paragould restaurant. (Source: Hyde Park Cafe Facebook page)Trinity Hyde has helped over 20 children this week to receive Christmas gifts while waiting tables at a Paragould restaurant. (Source: Hyde Park Cafe Facebook page)

    Most children spend their Christmas vacation either playing or waiting for Santa Claus to show up. 

    Most children spend their Christmas vacation either playing or waiting for Santa Claus to show up. 

  • Sheriff: suspect tells police where to find drugs, gun after arrest

    Sheriff: suspect tells police where to find drugs, gun after arrest

    Friday, December 22 2017 10:49 PM EST2017-12-23 03:49:37 GMT
    Brandon Weyland (Source: Greene County Sheriff's Department)Brandon Weyland (Source: Greene County Sheriff's Department)

    The Greene County Sheriff's Department said a man who initially tried to run from them became very cooperative once he was placed in custody.

    The Greene County Sheriff's Department said a man who initially tried to run from them became very cooperative once he was placed in custody.

  • MPD no longer paying overtime to patrol Confederate monuments

    MPD no longer paying overtime to patrol Confederate monuments

    Friday, December 22 2017 10:48 PM EST2017-12-23 03:48:18 GMT
    Podium where Jefferson Davis monument once stood. (Source: WMC Action News 5)Podium where Jefferson Davis monument once stood. (Source: WMC Action News 5)

    Around-the-clock patrols dedicated to two Memphis parks is now a thing of the past.

    Around-the-clock patrols dedicated to two Memphis parks is now a thing of the past.

    •   
Powered by Frankly