Child helps others in need

Trinity Hyde has helped over 20 children this week to receive Christmas gifts while waiting tables at a Paragould restaurant. (Source: Hyde Park Cafe Facebook page)

Most children spend their Christmas vacation either playing or waiting for Santa Claus to show up.

A Paragould child has helped other children this week while waiting tables.

According to a Facebook post from the Hyde Park Cafe in Paragould , seven-year-old Trinity Hyde has helped over 20 children so far with Christmas gifts. She received a $300 donation Thursday that helped to buy clothes, shoes and toys, while she has received nearly $1,000 worth of donations so far.

The project has been part of Operation Christmas Child and the child also received a bicycle that was donated.

